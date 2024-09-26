GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shakib Al Hasan retires from T20Is, says Kanpur Test against India could be his last

Shakib has played 69 Tests, scoring 4,453 runs and taking 242 wickets, ahead of the second Test between India and Bangladesh

Published - September 26, 2024 02:37 pm IST - Kanpur

PTI
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan addresses a press conference ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, on September 26, 2024.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan addresses a press conference ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium, in Kanpur, on September 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday (September 26, 2024) announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect and also said that the second Test against India will be his last if his country's board does not give him a farewell match at home.

The 37-year-old great, who featured in 129 T20Is for Bangladesh will, however, continue to play in franchise leagues.

India vs Bangladesh second Test | Akash Deep quietly making a mark with vital contributions

"I have played my last T20 match in T20 World Cup. We have discussed this with the selectors. Looking at the 2026 World Cup, this is the right time for me to move out. Hopefully BCB will find some great players and we will perform well," said Shakib on the eve of the second and final Test against India here.

Shakib has played 69 Tests, scoring 4,453 runs and taking 242 wickets.

"I have expressed my desire to play my last Test in Mirpur to BCB. They agreed with me. They are trying to organise everything so that I can go to Bangladesh.

"If that won't happen, the match against India in Kanpur would be my last in Test cricket," he added.

Shakib was named as an accused in a murder case back home during the political unrest that led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was a member of Parliament from her party, the Awami League.

Published - September 26, 2024 02:37 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.