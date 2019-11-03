Shakib Al Hasan committed a mistake, not a crime: Mahmudullah

Rohit Sharma’s opposite number, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah, too, is a stand-in skipper. He knows too well that the team has the resources to beat this Indian combination.

During the press conference on Saturday, Mahmudullah sounded confident of doing the job on hand. “It’s a great opportunity for me to lead the team and I think we have to play as a team, collectively use our opportunities and fully commit to it and execute our skills in the game.”

Learning from mistakes

Keen to end the sequence of Bangladesh losing close games to India, he said, “We’ve gone very close but we didn’t cross the line. Hopefully, we’re going to learn from those mistakes. If we face those crunch moments in the game I think we need to focus much more on our skills and executing it rather than think about the past.”

Asked about Shakib Al Hasan’s absence from the team, the captain said, “We all know that Shakib has been a great performer for Bangladesh over the years. We still have support for him in spite of what happened to Shakib.

“Probably, he made a mistake, but he didn’t commit (any) crime. We still have the same love that we used to have. But that’s an issue that has gone by, we’re focusing more on playing tomorrow (Sunday) and win the game.”

Need to be consistent

Reflecting on the team, the skipper said, “We have to be much more consistent with our batting, putting up big scores every now and then. We can provide a foundation for the bowlers to prove themselves. We have very good experience (in our bowling department). It’s an opportunity for us to show our performance on this tour.”