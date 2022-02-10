Shaik Rasheed credits success to Laxman, support staff

Shows his mettle: Rasheed was one of India’s star batters in the Under-19 World Cup with a 94 in the semifinals and a 50 in the final.

HYDERABAD

10 February 2022 03:01 IST

India U-19 vice-captain says ‘we were fortunate to have people like Kanitkar and Bahutule’

“Hold a cricket bat, close your eyes, keep visualising the bowlers whom you are likely to face on the cricket field and do shadow practise.”

Vice-captain of victorious Indian under-19 team in the recent World Cup in West Indies, Shaik Rasheed, said this advice from the cricketing great and now NCA Director V.V.S. Laxman made a huge difference to his batting in the semifinals and the final.

Difficult times

“After the first league match, I tested positive. There were too many negative thoughts. Was finding it difficult to handle the situation.

But, Laxman sir (who was with the Indian team during the World Cup) kept talking to all of us (whoever tested positive) during quarantine daily and kept encouraging,” Rasheed recalled in an exclusive chat with The Hindu.

“I should say we were fortunate to have such wonderful support staff which includes head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar and bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule. I remember even Kanitkar sir telling me ‘We don’t look to you to score runs. We would love to see you stay at the wicket as long as possible’,” 18-year-old Rasheed said.

“I owe everything to my father. He never ever made me feel uncomfortable. Whatever I asked, he always provided despite the financial problems,” Rasheed said.

“No. There was never ever a thought of quitting cricket because of the poor financial background of my family. Me and my father always felt cricket is the way out for us,” he said.

“I am always grateful to ACA, J. Krishna Rao sir (Mangalagiri ACA Residential Academy), MSK sir and Bharat anna (wicketkeeper-batter K. Srikar Bharat). They all ensured that I didn’t miss anything in continuing my passion in my early days,” the young cricketer said.

First priority

On his own batting, Rasheed said his first priority was to stay as long as possible and not think too much about individual goals. “For me, team’s win is always important,” he said.

What next? “Hoping to be in the Ranji Trophy squad as I have been called to join the State team’s preparations in Vizianagaram ACA Sports Complex. Looking forward to doing well and keep scoring and then, of course, play for India seniors one day,” he said.