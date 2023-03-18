ADVERTISEMENT

Shai Hope hits 128 as West Indies set South Africa big target

March 18, 2023 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - East London

Hope made 128 not out in a total of 335 for eight at Buffalo Park after he won the toss in his first match in charge.

AFP

File Photo of Shai Hope | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS

New West Indies captain Shai Hope hit a century and led his team to a formidable total on Saturday in the second one-day international against South Africa in East London.

Brandon King (30) and Kyle Mayers (36) gave the tourists a rapid start, putting on 67 for the first wicket off 8.3 overs. But three wickets fell in 10 balls as West Indies slid to 71 for three.

Hope shared partnerships of 86 with Nicholas Pooran (39) and 80 with Rovman Powell (46).

The innings lost impetus as the ball became softer on a slow pitch before Hope finished with a flurry of scoring. He made his runs off 115 balls and hit seven sixes and five fours. It was his 14th one-day international century.

South Africa fielded four new caps, including fast bowler Gerald Coetzee, who was his team’s most impressive bowler. Coetzee conceded 18 runs in his first over but came back strongly to take three for 57 in ten overs.

