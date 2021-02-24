Shahrukh’s act not enough for Tamil Nadu

Suffers second loss as Madhya Pradesh prevails by 14 runs for its first win in the tournament

Madhya Pradesh prevailed over Tamil Nadu by 14 runs to register its first win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (Elite Group B) at the Holkar International Stadium here on Wednesday.

Put in, MP was bowled out for 225 with Aditya Shrivastava and Parth Sahani scoring 46 each as the duo added 84 runs for the fifth wicket.

For TN, medium-pacer Mohammed was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.

In reply, only the in-form Shahrukh Khan waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 67 (77b, 3x4, 5x6) while skipper Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 37.

It did not help that there were as many as four run outs in TN’s innings, including that of key batsmen B. Aparajith and B. Indrajith.

The middle-order batsman Shahrukh walked in late at No. 8 with the team struggling at 107 for six and almost took TN home, but was unlucky as he ran out of partners.

Huge blow

With its second defeat in as many matches, TN’s chances of progressing to the knockouts took a huge blow with Jharkhand already having won all its three matches so far.

TN coach D. Vasu did not mince words saying, “We should have won this match easily. The run-outs really hurt us today. Shahrukh played a brilliant knock and showed his maturity but ran out of partners.

“With the ball too, we did not make the best use of the conditions and could have restricted them to a lesser score which could have made the difference today.”