Shahrukh’s act not enough for Tamil Nadu

Madhya Pradesh prevailed over Tamil Nadu by 14 runs to register its first win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (Elite Group B) at the Holkar International Stadium here on Wednesday.
Put in, MP was bowled out for 225 with Aditya Shrivastava and Parth Sahani scoring 46 each as the duo added 84 runs for the fifth wicket.
For TN, medium-pacer Mohammed was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets.
In reply, only the in-form Shahrukh Khan waged a lone battle with an unbeaten 67 (77b, 3x4, 5x6) while skipper Dinesh Karthik chipped in with 37.
It did not help that there were as many as four run outs in TN’s innings, including that of key batsmen B. Aparajith and B. Indrajith.
The middle-order batsman Shahrukh walked in late at No. 8 with the team struggling at 107 for six and almost took TN home, but was unlucky as he ran out of partners.
Huge blow
With its second defeat in as many matches, TN’s chances of progressing to the knockouts took a huge blow with Jharkhand already having won all its three matches so far.
TN coach D. Vasu did not mince words saying, “We should have won this match easily. The run-outs really hurt us today. Shahrukh played a brilliant knock and showed his maturity but ran out of partners.
“With the ball too, we did not make the best use of the conditions and could have restricted them to a lesser score which could have made the difference today.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath