Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament | A privilege to lead Tamil Nadu, says Shahrukh Khan

Published - November 17, 2024 11:58 pm IST - Ahmedabad

Shahrukh adds that he is taking the challenge one step at a time as the domestic red-ball season makes way for white-ball fixtures till late January

Sankar Narayanan E.H.

Shahrukh Khan. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Tamil Nadu’s Shahrukh Khan has been handed the captain’s armband for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

The 29-year-old, a successful skipper for Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League, says it is an honour to lead the State side.

“It’s my first time as a captain for Tamil Nadu. I have led in TNPL for several years and now (I am leading) Tamil Nadu, it is a new thing for me. Obviously, captaining a State team is a privilege,” Shahrukh told The Hindu minutes after TN’s innings win over Railways in a Ranji Trophy match at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Saturday.

Shahrukh added that he was taking the challenge one step at a time as the domestic red-ball season makes way for white-ball fixtures till late January.

“I haven’t thought about anything because the tournament starts in a week’s time (November 23).

Right place, right time

“So, I’ll start thinking soon about what to do. I don’t give anything too much thought. I just think at the right place and at the right time... that is more important,” Shahrukh added.

