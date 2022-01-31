Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore picked as reserves for Windies series

Shahrukh and Sai Kishore played a huge part in Tamil Nadu’s victorious campaign

Rising T20 sensation M. Shahrukh Khan and his Tamil Nadu State-mate, orthodox left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore, will be joining the Indian white-ball team as stand-by players for the upcoming six-match series against the West Indies.

Both Shahrukh and Sai Kishore played a huge part in Tamil Nadu’s victorious campaign and their call-up is more of a precautionary measure in COVID-19 times when there is every possibility of a player from the main squad testing positive.

“Yes, Shahrukh and Sai Kishore have been called as stand bys for the Windies series. They will also enter the bubble with main team players,” a senior BCCI official confirmed.

The limited-overs series starts in Ahmedabad with a three-match ODI rubber followed by three T20Is in Kolkata.

For Sai Kishore, this is the second opportunity in an Indian team set-up after he was part of the net bowlers’ group during a tour of Sri Lanka under Rahul Dravid last year.

Shahrukh, who was in contention to make it to the main squad, has been in the news this season for scoring runs at critical stages, including a last ball six against Karnataka, to win the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.