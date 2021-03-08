Shahid Afridi’s daughter to be engaged to Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Sunday confirmed that his daughter is getting engaged to current national team pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.
Afridi said that Shaheen’s family had made a formal approach asking for his daughter’s hand in marriage.
“Both families have reached a decision and my daughter is going to be engaged to Shaheen,” Afridi said.
He added that a formal engagement will be announced soon.
Shaheen’s father Ayaz Khan also confirmed that he had sent the proposal to Afridi’s family for his son and it has been accepted.
“We are very happy and both families have been in discussions for the last few months and hopefully now dates will be finalised soon,” he said.
Both Afridi and Shaheen recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which had to be postponed earlier this week due to several COVID-19 cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath