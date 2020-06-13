Cricket

Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. File

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. File   | Photo Credit: Akhilesh Kumar

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first high-profile cricketer to be infected with the deadly virus.

“I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah,” Afridi announced on Twitter.

Afridi played for Pakistan between 1998 and 2018, featuring in 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20 Internationals.

