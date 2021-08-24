Cricket

Shaheen has Windies staring down the barrel

Cock of the walk: Shaheen Afridi had the West Indies batsmen in a bind.   | Photo Credit: RANDY BROOKS

Pakistan threw down the gauntlet to the West Indies on the penultimate day of their two-match Test series on Monday, setting the hosts 329 to win. The West Indies was 113 for five at lunch on the fifth day, with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on 39.

The fourth day saw Shaheen Afridi claim Test-best innings figures of six for 51 as the West Indies was routed for 150 in the first innings. Building on a healthy advantage of 152, the Pakistanis threw caution to the wind in racing to 176 for six at better than a run-a-ball through the afternoon, declaring for the second time in the match when captain Babar Azam was dismissed to give the bowlers more than 90 minutes to attack the home side’s top order.

The scores: Pakistan 302/9 decl. & 176/6 in 27.2 overs (Imran Butt 37, Babar Azam 33) vs West Indies 150 & 113/5 in 51 overs at lunch (Kraigg Brathwaite 39 batting). Target: 329.


