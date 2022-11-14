Shaheen Afridi advised two weeks rehabilitation after hurting knee in T20 World Cup final

November 14, 2022 11:40 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - Lahore

PTI

Shaheen Afridi. File | Photo Credit: AFP

Pakistan pace spearheads Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised a two-week rehabilitation period after he hurt his knee during the T20 World Cup final against England in Melbourne.

The 22-year-old was forced to leave the field after he hurt his right knee again while taking a catch of English batter Harry Brook in the 13th over of England's chase.

"Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch during Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

"The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team's departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely 'due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing'." Afridi had earlier suffered a ligament injury in his right knee in July during a Test match against Sri Lanka but had managed to make it to the team for the T20 showpiece.

On Sunday, Afridi had returned to the field and tried to bowl the 16th over but couldn't complete it.

"The scans were discussed between PCB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D'Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits.

"Shaheen will undergo rehabilitation and conditioning programme that has been designed to strengthen his knee at the National High Performance Centre few days after his return to Pakistan." Afridi, who took 11 wickets in seven matches during the T20 World Cup, is likely to miss the home Test series against England and New Zealand in December-January.

"Shaheen's return to international cricket will be subject to the champion fast bowler's successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff," the PCB said.

Afridi's injury was an important moment in the final as Iftikhar Ahmed, who completed his over, conceded a four and a six as England chased the target down with six balls to spare.

Related Topics

cricket / Pakistan

