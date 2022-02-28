Shahbaz enjoying his role and responsibilities

All-rounder was man-of-the-match in Bengal’s two straight wins in the Ranji Trophy

For Bengal coach Arun Lal, all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed is an ‘absolute champion’ whom the State team may lose to the Indian side soon.

In the last three years, Shahbaz, with 741 runs and 43 wickets in 15 first class matches, has proved that he is an asset for Bengal. He has done so in a more emphatic manner this season, contributing significantly to be named the man-of-the-match in Bengal’s two consecutive wins in Ranji Trophy.

Shahbaz enjoys his role and responsibilities. “Since childhood I have been doing this with both bat and ball to provide a combination to the teams (I play for). I have done so a lot in club cricket and now I am doing the same for Bengal. I am very happy that I have been contributing as an all-rounder, for which I am known,” Shahbaz told The Hindu.

Growing in stature

A thinking cricketer, the 27-year-old hailing from Haryana has grown as a player. He adapts to the situation well, whether it’s batting or bowling. He is an exceptional fielder and is the loudest voice that encourages fellow Bengal bowlers on the field.

“This is my third season in red ball cricket and I have learnt a lot from the senior players. I have got some maturity and I want to do even better for the team. I want to play longer innings and take five wickets more often.”

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has repurchased the left-arm spinner and left-handed batter for ₹2.4 crore due to his all-round abilities. Even though Shahbaz is keen to make an impact in the league, for the time being he wants to see Bengal win its next Ranji Trophy match and qualify for the knockout stage.

“Four-day cricket and white ball cricket are different. After our next match against Chandigarh, there is a break. I will try to refocus for the IPL. Obviously, if I do well in domestic cricket I will gain in confidence and carry the positives from here to the IPL,” said Shahbaz.