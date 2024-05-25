Shahbaz— A trade from RCB that yielded rich dividends for SRH at a critical juncture

Since the introduction of the Impact Player rule in the IPL last year, there has been much discussion about its effect on the game.

On Friday, an all-rounder who might not have played if things had gone as per plan for Sunrisers Hyderabad unexpectedly proved to be the game-changer, helping his side defeat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2.

SRH has played an aggressive brand of cricket all season, with its top and middle-order batters pulverising bowling attacks. But the 2016 champion was struggling at one point after being six down in the 14th over.

It was here that Shahbaz Ahmed, stepping in as an Impact Player, made a significant contribution. A run-a-ball 18 is unremarkable, but his 43-run partnership alongside Heinrich Klassen helped SRH post a fighting total.

Though the 29-year-old came in primarily for his skills as a batter, it was as a left-arm spinner that he turned the game. On a surface that seemed to assist the spinners more in the second innings - the degree of turn on offer, according to the broadcaster, was 3.3 degrees when SRH was bowling compared to 1.8 in the first innings - the Bengal all-rounder bowled his side to victory, returning figures of three for 23.

Interestingly, Shahbaz also had an ally in Abhishek Sharma, another handy bowler who has often been subbed out after his efforts with the bat. Abhishek (4-0-24-2) accounted for Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer, two of RR’s best batters.

Astute move

Explaining the decision to introduce Shahbaz, SRH assistant coach Simon Helmot said, “We probably had lost too many wickets, so we needed a batter to come in, and we knew how skilled Shahbaz is with the ball as well.

“We needed to get another partnership or two at the back end and he helped us out. Obviously, what he did with the ball was fantastic. He’s had his best day for the Sunrisers.”

In an astute move, SRH had recruited Shahbaz in a trade from RCB prior to the season and reaped the benefits at a crucial time.

“We have got a multi-skilled player who is very experienced, can bat at the top or in the middle-order. He can bowl nearly anywhere in an innings. So I think when the opportunity presented itself, Dan (Vettori) and those the decision-makers at SRH were wise in making that trade,” said Helmot.

