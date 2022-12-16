Shafali Verma relishes playing against the Australians

December 16, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The pleasure I get from scoring against Australia, I don’t get against other teams, says the Indian batter

P. K. Ajith Kumar

Shafali Verma during the India (women) vs Australia (Women) third T20 at the CCI Stadium in Mumbai | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shafali Verma is looking forward to captain India in the inaugural Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Her focus at the moment though is on the two remaining matches with the senior Indian team in the series against Australia.

She had made her maiden T20I fifty against Australia in the third match of the series at the Brabourne Stadium here, but her dismissal proved a turning point as India lost the match by 21 runs to go 1-2 down.

“I always enjoy playing against Australia,” Shafali said on the eve of her 50th T20I. “When I play against Australia it is as if I am playing against the boys. They will get you if you make even a small mistake against them.”

She added she learnt a lot from playing against the Australians. “You have to be very careful and to be at your best,” she said. “The pleasure I get from scoring against Australia, I don’t get against other teams.”

Looking ahead to Saturday’s fourth T20I, she said it was a crucial match for India. “All of us have been working hard,” she said. “We are improving every day and will give our best.”

Shafali said the past year had been a challenging one for her. “I have worked with my coach back in my hometown and that has helped me a lot,” she said.

About the Under-19 World Cup, she said she was excited. “I am concentrating on the two matches here and I feel a good performance here will give me confidence,” she said. Of course I am excited for the Under-19 World Cup. The team has already started a group.”

Australia’s coach Shelley Nitschke said her team had seen Shafali grow over the years. “She is having a really good series, and we’ve all seen Richa Ghosh in this series too,” she said. “It certainly bodes well for India in the future. It pushes our group as well, it challenges us.”

