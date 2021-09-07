Cricket

Shafali retains No. 1 spot in T20I batting rankings, Devine jumps to joint top-rank among all-rounders

Shafali Verma of India retained the top spot in T20I batting rankings issued by ICC on Tuesday. File   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Indian teen star Shafali Verma maintained her number one position among women’s T20 batters while New Zealand’s Sophie Devine is the new joint top-ranked all-rounder in the latest ICC rankings issued on September 7.

Verma is holding onto her top rank with 759 ranking points, ahead of Australian Beth Mooney (744) and India T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (716).

Another Australian, Meg Lanning, is at fourth spot with 709 points while Devine also gains a place in the batting chart to jump up to number 5 with 689 points.

Devine showed her class in the third T20I against England at Hove, scoring 50 runs with the bat while also returning with figures of 2/26. This has enabled her to jump up a spot and become the joint top-ranked all-rounder alongside England’s Natalie Sciver.

Other gainers in the all-rounders rankings include India’s Deepti Sharma, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and West Indies’ Hayley Matthews, who all gain a spot to jump to number 4, 5 and 6 respectively. Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies dropped down three spots to seventh. In the batting rankings, South Africa’s Lizelle Lee was the big gainer, jumping up three spots to the eighth spot in the chart.

In the bowling list, Australia’s Megan Schutt gained two spots to reach number 2 in the rankings. Jess Jonassen of Australia also gained a spot to reach number 4.

India’s Deepti Sharma also moved up to number 6 while Poonam Yadav remained at eighth.

Hayley Matthews, who was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20I series against South Africa, has gained seven places to break into the top 15 among bowlers.


