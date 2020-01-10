Shafali blistering knock helps India C claim Challenger Trophy

Shafali Verma scored a blistering unbeaten half-century to help India-C register an emphatic eight-wicket victory over India-B and win the T20 Challenger Trophy title on Friday.

Chasing 132 in the final played at the Barabati Stadium, opener Shafali smashed 89 from just 45 balls, with 15 fours and 2 sixes, as India-C crossed the line with 28 balls to spare.

Earlier, India-B posted 131 for six in its allotted 20 overs after electing to bat. Pooja Vastakar’s late cameo (43 not out, 22 balls) helped the team put up a respectable total. Vastrakar provided the much-needed impetus to the stuttering innings. She hit three fours and as many sixes.

Manali Dakshini was the pick of the bowlers for India-C as she returned with figures of three for 15 while Dayalan Hemalatha and Rajeshwari Gaekwad scalped one wicket each.

India C, led by Veda Krishnamurthy, didn’t have any hiccups as the 15-year-old Shafali from Haryana made light work of the total.

The scores: India-B 131/6 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 43 n.o., Manali Dakshini 3/15) lost to India C 135/2 in 15.2 overs (Shafali Verma 89 n.o.).