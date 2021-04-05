Shabir Hussein is new BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief

New Delhi

05 April 2021 22:53 IST

Former Gujarat DGP Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala has taken over from Ajit Singh as the head of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Ajit Singh, a former DGP of Rajasthan, had joined in April 2018 and his term ended on March 31. He confirmed that he will be around for sometime to help his successor settle into the role.

Shabir, a 1973 batch IPS officer, has been appointed ahead of the IPL beginning April 9.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is a matter of a great honour that I am part of the BCCI which is the best run cricketing body in the world. Besides my expertise on security matters, what should help me in this role is my love for the game,” said the 70-year-old Shabir.

“I also want to congratulate my predecessor for doing a fine a job and keeping Indian cricket’s image clean,” he added.