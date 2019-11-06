This has been a turbulent time in Bangladesh cricket. The players’ strike threatened to derail the India tour before the bombshell of Shakib al Hasan’s ban, for violating the ICC’s anti-corruption code, fell. Against this backdrop, a series win in India, even if in the shortest format, would be quite something. “If you consider whatever is going on in recent times in Bangladesh cricket, I think a series win will be a big boost,” captain Mahmudullah Riyad said ahead of the second T20I here. “Winning the first match has given us all extra confidence. We are not sitting idle, we are all desperately waiting for tomorrow’s match. From the beginning, there hasn’t been any pressure on us. We have nothing to lose.”

Mahmudullah was asked if a series victory would help lift the ‘mental barrier’ that had seemed to limit the side in three close games against India, in Bengaluru (2016 World T20), Colombo (2018 Nidahas Trophy final) and Dubai (2018 Asia Cup final). “The mental barrier you speak of, we might be able to come out of that even if a little bit,” he said. “We have talked about our approach and attitude, which have to be top. If we lose or win, it doesn’t matter. India are very strong on home soil and they have proven it in the last 11-12 years. It will be a big achievement if we can win.”