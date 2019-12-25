Cricket

Selectors’ input forces Gujarat to not play Bumrah in Ranji match

Game time: Bumrah is expected to play ‘some cricket’ before joining the Men in Blue for the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

Don’t make him bowl extended spells was the request

Jasprit Bumrah was expected to test his match fitness in the Ranji Trophy game between Kerala and Gujarat that got underway at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium here on Wednesday. That was not to be.

Now, according to sources, the India spearhead would be playing “some cricket” before the T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins at Guwahati on January 5.

It was widely reported that Bumrah, who had been out of action for the last three months because of his back injury, would be playing against Kerala, but the Gujarat team management wasn’t happy with the National selectors’ request that he should not be made to bowl extended spells.

“We felt that making him bowl just six overs per day would have helped neither him nor us,” said a source in the Gujarat team.

“He, of course, would have been an asset for us in this match, and it was a tough decision to take.”

