‘Second knee surgery a tough call’

Suresh Raina underwent a second knee surgery recently.

Cricketer Suresh Raina, who underwent a second knee surgery here a couple of days ago, said it was a tough decision to make as he knew it would keep him out of action for a few months.

The 32-year-old left-hander had a niggling knee problem since last season and will require at least six weeks of intense rehabilitation for recovery.

“To be honest, a second knee surgery was a tough call to make because I knew it would put me off-action for a few months and I wasn’t ready for it until a few weeks ago when the pain got a bit too much and I knew there was only one way out of this,” Rain wrote in a post on his social media handle. “I hope I’m up on my feet, on the field and ready to give my best very soon again.”

Raina last represented India in July 2018 in an ODI against England at Leeds.

“The issue began way back. It was 2007 when I underwent my maiden knee surgery and later, I was back on the field, giving the game my 100%.

“However, a nagging discomfort returned last couple of years. During the episodes, to avoid any impact on my game, my trainers kept me going and helped me a lot in training my muscles well so that it would take the load off of the knee,” said Raina.

