Second ‘A’ Test to go ahead

Bloemfontein

30 November 2021 03:03 IST

Cooped up in a bio-bubble while a new COVID-19 variant causes panic all around, the India-A cricket team will take on South Africa-A in the second ‘Test’ from Tuesday.

The first four-day game ended in a draw due to inclement weather on Friday last week even as the Omicron variant forced many countries to impose restrictions on travel to South Africa.

The uncertain situation also led to the Netherlands abandoning its last two ODIs scheduled in Johannesburg.

However, India-A stayed put in Bloemfontein inside a bio-bubble. The matches are being played without spectators and the India senior team is also due to arrive in the country by December 9.

If the situation deteriorates, it can jeopardise the tour which involves three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is across four venues — Johannesburg, Centurion, Paarl, and Cape Town.

However, the India-A players will need to keep the thoughts of the new variant at bay and focus on the task on hand. In the first game, the India-A batters — namely Abhimanyu Easwaran, skipper Priyank Panchal and Prithvi Shaw — did quite well. However, the bowling is an area of concern as the hosts piled up a big total.

For the hosts, Pieter Malan (163) and Tony de Zorzi (117) shone bright, while three other batsmen — J. Smith, Sinethemba Qeshile and George Linde — further piled on the agony on the Indian bowlers.