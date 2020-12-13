Season to begin on Jan. 10 with Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Only SMAT20 confirmed for now

More than a week after seeking the State associations’ opinion on organising a truncated domestic season, the BCCI has informed them that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Twenty20 (SMAT20) Trophy will be played from January 10 to 31.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in a letter to all associations on Sunday, said it has confirmed only the T20 tournament for now.

“The BCCI will subsequently seek further feedback from the members on organising any other domestic tournament/s and a decision will be taken after the group stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” Shah said in the letter accessed by The Hindu.

Shah also told them that the deadline for inter-State transfer has been extended to Dec. 20.

While the teams have been told to enter their respective bio-secure hubs on Jan. 2, the venues and groups are yet to be announced. Chennai, Kolkata, and Visakhapatnam are set to be three of the six venues for the league stage.

The Hindu understands that the primary reason for the delay in finalising the detailed itinerary is due to two of its senior executives having been diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this week.

It is learnt that both these BCCI staffers were among a group that travelled to the hometown of a BCCI office-bearer last weekend. The official trip was meant for finalising various impending issues, including the preparation of the annual report to be presented in the AGM on Dec. 24 and the curtailed domestic season.

Since one of the two attended a few meetings at the BCCI headquarters after returning to Mumbai before being diagnosed as an asymptomatic case, the BCCI management advised all those who came in contact with him to be home quarantined, at least till Sunday.

Itinerary soon

A BCCI insider assured that the domestic itinerary will be announced “midweek” as scheduled.