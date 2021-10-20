Scotland looks to keep slate clean

Sweeping success: Calum MacLeod is one of Scotland’s best players of spin.

Al Amerat (Oman)

20 October 2021 23:26 IST

Oman has players who can help the side pull off a victory

Scotland will fancy its chances of maintaining its unbeaten run and enter the Super 12 on a winning note when it meets Oman in the Group-B league game of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

Scotland shocked fancied Bangladesh in the tournament opener and then got the better of Papua New Guinea in the second group match on Tuesday, taking another huge step in their cricketing journey by qualifying for the Super 12 stage.

There is power and touch at the top and middle-order including Richie Berrington and Calum MacLeod. Possessing a wide array of strokes, MacLeod remains one of Scotland’s best players of spin.

Hosts Oman got off to an excellent start with a convincing win against PNG but lost to Bangladesh.

Playing at home, Zeeshan Maqsood’s side has the players who can help the team get the better of an in-form rival.