Schutt and Jonassen opt out of India series

Melbourne

19 August 2021 00:01 IST

The Australian women's cricket team's seasoned campaigners Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen have opted out of the upcoming home series against India.

The tour, starting Sept. 19, involves three ODIs, three T20Is and one Day-Night Test.

While pace spearhead Schutt has requested the selectors to not consider her for selection due to personal reasons, spin bowling all-rounder Jonassen will miss the assignment after suffering a bone stress injury in her tibia.

Advertising

Advertising

The squad: Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Stella Campbell, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Redmayne, Molly Strano, Annabel Sutherland, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.