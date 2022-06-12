A video featuring Kalaiyarasi Sadasivam, a cricket star from Sri Lanka’s former war zone.

Meet Kalaiyarasi Sadasivam. This 15-year-old girl, like thousands from her country Sri Lanka, loves cricket. She has been selected for Sri Lanka’s provisional Under-19 squad.

What marks Kalaiyarasi apart is that she is already breaking down barriers for people in her community by being the first Tamil girl to enter the national cricketing arena.

Kalaiyarasi hails from Kilinochchi, in Sri Lanka’s north. For years, this region was ravaged by the civil war. Opportunities and facilities for budding sportspersons like her, were few and far between.

