SCA curator rejects Arun Lal’s opinion

The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) head curator, Mahendra Rajdev, on Wednesday rejected Bengal coach Arun Lal’s opinion that the SCA Stadium pitch was poor.
“I was surprised to see the critical statement of Arun Lal, the Bengal team coach and mentor, after the first day’s play (of the Ranji Trophy final between Bengal and Saurashtra) when Bengal had the upper hand,” said Rajdev in statement.
“The pitch may not have had extra bounce which Bengal bowlers were looking for, but that does not make the wicket poor.
“It is a rather hasty and poor judgement by the Bengal coach and it may not be beneficial for their own players when the coach makes a statement like this.
“It is the same pitch for both the teams and was prepared under the neutral curator (L. Prashanth Rao’s supervision) from the BCCI," he added.
