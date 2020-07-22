Cricket

SC to hear BCCI appeal after two weeks

Wait continues: The fate of Sourav Ganguly, right, and Jay Shah holding a BCCI post is yet to be decided.
Krishnadas Rajagopal NEW DELHI 22 July 2020 22:11 IST
Updated: 22 July 2020 22:11 IST

Board seeking extension of tenure for president, secretary.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear after two weeks a bunch of petitions, including one filed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for an amendment in its constitution which may decide the tenures of its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah.

The BCCI has urged the court to revise a rule in its new constitution which mandates that administrators have to serve a three-year cooling-off period after six successive years in the BCCI or any State association.

The cooling-off period was a major recommendation by the Justice R.M. Lodha committee to reform cricket administration in the country.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde and L. Nageswara Rao said the court cannot hear the applications next week as it would be busy with the Maratha reservations case.

The BCCI application was not listed for hearing, but was mentioned.

The CJI said the separate applications by the cricket associations of Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh would also be heard after a fortnight.

