SC allows Tamil Nadu Cricket Association to hold elections

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to conduct elections, even as the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for the BCCI complained the association was unwilling to comply with or ratify the terms of the new BCCI constitution as ordered by the apex court.

“They can do whatever they want to... point is they are indeed holding elections. We can undo the results (of the polls) or even send it to the civil court,” Justice S.A. Bobde, heading the Bench comprising L. Nageswara Rao, orally observed.

Later, the court permitted the TNCA, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, to conduct the elections. It added that the result of the polls would be “subject to the order passed by the court” in the pending applications.

The CoA, represented by senior advocate Parag Tripathi, complained to the Bench that TNCA had “consistently refused to abide by the Supreme Court order (of August 9, 2018 which finalised the new BCCI Constitution). They have consistently said ‘we will go our way’”.

Amicus curiae and senior advocate P.S. Narasimha submitted only three member associations had not complied with the new constitution and the TNCA was one of them.

“They must comply with the constitution,” Mr. Narasimha stressed.

Justice Bobde, in the order, recorded that all member associations should comply and register their respective constitutions in accordance with the direction of the Supreme Court judgment of August 9, 2018.

The Bench ordered all the member associations to comply with the BCCI constitution. The court further noted that the disqualifications laid down in Clause 14 of the new constitution would be confined to office-bearers alone.

The court allowed the 21-day notice period for holding elections to be “relaxed” on the discretion of the amicus curiae. In this regard, the Registrar of Co-operative Societies would comply with the instructions of the amicus curiae.

On August 8 last year, a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court finalised the new constitution for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while rejecting the ‘one-State-one-vote’ recommendation of the Justice R.M. Lodha Committee and altering the cooling-off period for cricket bosses.

The 35-page judgment authored by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud softened the rigour of the Lodha panel recommendations. It had disagreed with Justice Lodha that cricket could prosper only if BCCI was represented by every State and Union Territory in the country. The former CJI had relegated cricket associations to the status of associate members.

Instead, the court had restored full BCCI membership for three associations in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

But the Bench had seen eye-to-eye with Justice Lodha’s conclusion that “the game will be better off without cricketing oligopolies”.

For this end, the court supported the recommendation of the Lodha panel that cricket administrators should undergo a “cooling-off period” before contesting elections to the BCCI or State associations.

The court, however, said an administrator needed to “cool-off” only after two consecutive terms of six years in office, whether in the BCCI or a State association or a combination of both.

The court had further modified the number of selectors from the current three to five, observing that a “broad-based selection committee” was required to tap the prodigious talent pool spread across the country.

The court had upheld Justice Lodha’s recommendation for an “apex council” to professionally manage the BCCI. It retained the Lodha panel suggestion to bar government ministers or government servants from holding cricket office. It upheld the age cap of 70 years for cricket administrators.

The new BCCI constitution was subsequently registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, 1975. The court had ordered all BCCIA members to fine-tune their respective constitutions in consonance with the BCCI’s and register them.