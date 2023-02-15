HamberMenu
Sawyer appointed RCB head coach for the inaugural Women’s Premier League 

February 15, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated February 16, 2023 10:47 am IST - BENGALURU:

Sports Bureau
Ben Sawyer, RCB women team’s Head Coach for the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced Ben Sawyer as the women team’s Head Coach for the inaugural Women’s Premier League.

Sawyer has been in charge of the New Zealand women’s cricket team and was also the assistant coach of Australia women’s cricket team. Sawyer was the head coach of Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League, guiding the side to two titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Malolan Rangarajan, who is the Head of Scouting for RCB, will be the Assistant Head Coach. Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket at RCB’s men’s franchise will be in charge of the WPL team too.

RX Murali, a much sought-after cricketing brain in Bengaluru, has been appointed the Batting Coach, while former India women’s cricketer V.R. Vanitha will be the Fielding Coach.

The team:

Director of Cricket: Mike Hesson (IPL & WPL); Head Coach: Ben Sawyer; Assistant Head Coach: Malolan Rangarajan (WPL) & Head of Scouting (IPL & WPL); Batting Coach: RX Murali; Fielding Coach: V.R. Vanitha.

