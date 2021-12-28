Cricket

Saurav Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a city hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the cricket board sources said on Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

Ganguly is double vaccinated and has been travelling extensively, taking part in all professional activities.

The 49-year-old was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

"He was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home last night. He has been given medication and is currently stable," a BCCI source, who is keeping track of Ganguly's health, said.

Ganguly was admitted to hospital twice earlier this year and underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues.


