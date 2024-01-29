GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saurabh Kumar: Net bowler for India against England in 2021, squad member in 2024

There is no guarantee that the Uttar Pradesh spinner will make his debut in Visakhapatnam ahead of Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar.

January 29, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Hyderabad

PTI
The life of Saurabh Kumar, veteran of a decade in domestic cricket, took a sharp turn on January 29 when he made the Indian squad for the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

The life of Saurabh Kumar, veteran of a decade in domestic cricket, took a sharp turn on January 29 when he made the Indian squad for the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

The life of Saurabh Kumar, veteran of a decade in domestic cricket, took a sharp turn on January 29 when he made the Indian squad for the second Test against England starting in Visakhapatnam on February 2.

The 30-year-old left-arm spinner can now nourish the hope of donning a national cap after being a journeyman with the Indian squad during the series against Sri Lanka at home in 2022.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the Uttar Pradesh spinner will make his debut in Visakhapatnam ahead of Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar.

But at least he has another chance to rub shoulders with lofty names of Indian cricket such as Rohit Sharma or Ravichandran Ashwin, an opportunity craved by several of his ilk.

"It has always been a dream to be a part of the Indian team. I mean which cricketer wouldn't want that? Lot of things need to come together for it, but I have had a bit of experience," says Kumar.

The "experience" that Kumar mentioned was the opportunity to be a bowler at India nets during England's tour in 2021, the starting point of his upward journey.

"Not everyday you will get a chance to bowl to a Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, especially if you are a domestic player. They hardly play in Ranji Trophy or other domestic matches because of national commitments. "So, it was a chance for me to have a closer look at them and study how they approach their game and their other routines. It was a great experience to bowl to and interact with some top-level players. There was so much to learn from them," he elaborates.

Getting drafted in as a net bowler could be taken as a recognition of his consistency in domestic cricket, but even then, Kumar had to rise above a tall blockade.

In India, a first-class cricketer's career will generally hit the winter if he has not broken into the elite club of top players by Kumar's age.

But as someone whose life has been all about learning and hard work since 2014, Kumar was not ready to give up.

"Bishan sir (late Bishan Singh Bedi) used to tell me to keep working hard and be mentally ready to give my best whenever the opportunity comes. I never really keep myself away from nets or bowling," Kumar said. He used to attend Bedi's summer camps in Delhi to finetune his skills under the observation of the master.

"Saurabh (Kumar) is a fantastic cricketer, a good reader of the game and situation. He knows how to adjust his line and length. He has got lot of experience in bowling in these conditions and against some really good players in domestic cricket like (Chestehwar) Pujara or Mayank (Agarwal), who score heavy runs," Sunil Joshi, former India left-arm pacer and the current UP coach, told PTI.

Kumar has also been a regular face in India 'A' tours. He played against South Africa 'A' at Potchefstroom in December and grabbed four wickets in the match.

He bettered that effort against England Lions recently in Ahmedabad during the second unofficial Test.

In that match, Kumar took six wickets and scored 77 as India 'A' beat the tourists by an innings and 16 runs.

Joshi underlined his ward's growing prowess to contribute in all parts of the game.

"Yes, now, he has improved his batting also and can contribute some handy runs down the order, He is a real asset to any team," said Joshi.

Related Topics

Test cricket / ICC Test Championship / BCCI

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.