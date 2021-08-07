Sathish is the star in Chepauk Super Gillies’ victory

On the rampage: R. Sathish’s power-hitting set up Chepauk Super Gillies’ win on Friday. Photo: TNPL - Focus Sports

Skipper Shahrukh’s big blows not enough for Kovai Kings

R. Sathish is young at 40. He flings himself full length, unmindful of injuries, to stop boundaries, scores game-changing direct hits, sends down useful seam, and still conjures hurricane innings such as his explosive 32-ball 64 after arriving at 44 for four at Chepauk on Friday.

And his throw from short third man caught the inform Sai Sudharsan short of the crease at the bowler’s end.

He was clearly the key man in Chepauk Super Gillies’ 36-run win over Lyca Kovai Kings in this TNPL match at the M.A. Chidambaram ground.

When Lyca chased, M. Siddharth produced an absolute beauty, something between an arm-ball and a left-armer’s inswinger from round the wicket, to castle R. Kavin.

Crucial wickets

Super Gillies fielders put down skiers, still the bowlers picked crucial wickets. Sai Kishore dismissed Ganga Sridhar Raju with a delivery of turn and bounce.

Skipper Shahrukh Khan struck some big blows before falling to R. Alexander’s left-arm spin.

Abhishek Tanwar clouted seamer Sonu Yadav for huge sixes but was involved in a verbal duel after the bowler dismissed him. Earlier, Tanwar had a skirmish with Kaushik Gandhi, who walked into him, after dismissing the batsman.

The night belonged to Sathish. Given width, he cut. His strong strong wrists came to the fore.

Sai Kishore chipped in with an innings of 31 and added 68 for the fifth wicket with the rampant Sathish.

The partnership took the game away from Lyca.

The scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 159/7 in 20 overs (Sai Kishore 31, R. Sathish 64, Abhishek Tanwar 2/26, Selva Kumaran 2/11, V. Yudheeshwaran 2/39) bt Lyca Kovai Kings 123/9 in 20 overs (Shahrukh Khan 26, Abhishek Tanwar 29, Sai Kishore 2/11, S. Harish Kumar 2/15).

Points: Super Gillies 2; Lyca 0.