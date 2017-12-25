SA’s selection challenge

Selection is likely to be South Africa’s biggest challenge ahead of its one-off day-night Test against Zimbabwe, starting on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe is unlikely to stretch the home side but South Africa, ranked second in Test cricket, will want to establish its best XI in this four-day Test ahead of a three-match series against India, starting in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.

With the return of A.B. de Villiers and Dale Steyn after long absences from Test cricket, and with all South Africa’s front-line fast bowlers fit for the first time in more than a year, coach Ottis Gibson described the selection issue as “a good nightmare”. “India are the No. 1 team in the world at the moment and we know we need to be at our best if we are going to compete with them and beat them, which is our ultimate goal,” said Gibson.

Six or seven batsmen? Three or four fast bowlers? A spin bowler? An all-rounder? These are all questions that will be troubling Gibson and his fellow selectors.

The situation is complicated by South Africa’s racial balancing act, with CSA committed to having an average of six players of colour, including two black Africans, in its starting teams.

Three black Africans — Temba Bavuma,Andile Phehlukwayo and Kagiso Rabada — played in South Africa’s most recent Test matches against Bangladesh.

But with de Villiers and Steyn, Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel back in the mix, only Rabada of the three seems guaranteed to start in what should be another lop-sided contest.

Assuming captain Faf du Plessis is passed fit after recovering from shoulder surgery, it will be difficult to fit Bavuma into the line-up.

Zimbabwe had a disappointing warm-up when it lost to a largely unheralded Invitation team in Paarl, but it was able to gain some experience with a pink ball under floodlights.

Meanwhile, the big challenge for de Villiers and his teammates, though, is what happens after the clash against Zimbabwe — a three-Test tour by India.

The squads: South Africa: Faf du Plessis (Capt.), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, A.B. de Villiers, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (w.k.), Theunis de Bruyn, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, and Duanne Olivier.

Zimbabwe: Graeme Cremer (Capt.), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Chamu Chibhabha, Ryan Burl, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva (w.k.), Kyle Jarvis, Chris Mpofu, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chisoro.