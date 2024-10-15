I want to play Test cricket for India, says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson said he was keen and eager to play Test cricket and wants to become an all-format player for India.

“I believe I have the skill-set to succeed in red-ball cricket and I just don’t want to be restricted to just white-ball cricket. I desire to play Tests for India. Before the Duleep Trophy, the leadership group had told me that they were considering me for red-ball cricket and asked me to take it seriously and play more Ranji Trophy matches,’’ Samson said in an interaction with the media here on Tuesday.

“My preparation was good this time around. After the series against Sri Lanka, I trained at the RR Academy with Rahul Dravid sir and Zubin Bharucha worked on my game. The century in the Duleep Trophy has given me a lot of confidence as it came against some of the best bowlers in the country,’’ Samson added.

Samson thanked the Indian team management for backing him in the Bangladesh series despite the failures in Sri Lanka. “Suryakumar (Yadav) is a good communicator and there is clarity in what he wants from the players. He is a good leader and players trust him. Gautham (Gambhir) bhai has always supported and backed me. When you have someone as a coach who believes in your ability, playing cricket becomes more enjoyable,’’ said Samson.

“Normally when you play for India you are not sure of your role. But this time, I was told three weeks in advance that I would be playing as an opener against Bangladesh. I was mentally prepared for the new role,’’ said Samson.

On hitting five sixes off Rishad Hossain’s over: “I believe in playing fearless cricket and not shying away from taking the odd risk. It was my dream to hit five sixes in a match and I was in my zone that day and it came off, ‘’ said Samson who hasn’t stopped seeing the replays of his century against Bangladesh.

