Sanju Samson ready for IPL after ‘tough training’

On Sanju Samson’s Twitter handle, there is a three-second video that could bring a smile in these depressing times. You would find a young, bearded Christian priest, in white flowing robes, bowling slow left-arm orthodox to the dashing batsman.
You would be impressed by the turn the priest extracts from a road of a pitch – literally – just as you would be by the video's background. The visuals are from a training session Sanju had in Kollam, a place he had driven to recently from his home in Thiruvananthapuram after a lockdown was declared in the capital following a COVID-19 spike.
“For the last 15 weeks, I had regular sessions of batting, running and gym and I didn't want the lockdown to affect me,” Sanju told The Hindu over phone. “Fortunately, my friend has an academy at Kollam with adequate facilities and there were also people like Fr. Rebeiro to bowl at me.”
Sanju is delighted that he would soon be able to find out how the sessions – “the hardest training schedule ever” – have helped him.
“Like every cricketer, I have been eagerly waiting for the IPL to start. I think it would lift the spirits of not just the players but that of the entire country and the rest of the cricketing world.”
He wants to win matches for Rajasthan Royals.
“In T20 cricket, you have to score quickly and that’s what I have been doing in the IPL over the years.
“You can't waste 10 balls when Virat Kohli is padded up to bat next.”
Sanju thinks the wickets in the UAE could be a bit slow. “We have to play so many matches on three grounds, but they should be good enough for batting.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath