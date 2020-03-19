Sanjay Bangar says no to BCB offer to become Test team consultant

Bangar.

NEW DELHI

19 March 2020 02:45 IST

He could not take up the offer as he had signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has decided against taking the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s offer to become its Test team’s consultant, citing personal and professional commitments.

Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he had signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim.

“They offered me the position eight weeks ago. I had finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments.

“However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future,” said Bangar.