Cricket

Sanjay Bangar says no to BCB offer to become Test team consultant

Bangar.

Bangar.  

He could not take up the offer as he had signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has decided against taking the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s offer to become its Test team’s consultant, citing personal and professional commitments.

Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he had signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim.

“They offered me the position eight weeks ago. I had finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments.

“However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future,” said Bangar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 2:45:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/sanjay-bangar-says-no-to-bcb-offer-to-become-test-team-consultant/article31102447.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY