Sanjay Bangar says no to BCB offer to become Test team consultant

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has decided against taking the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s offer to become its Test team’s consultant, citing personal and professional commitments.
Bangar was offered to coach Bangladesh batsmen in red-ball cricket eight weeks ago but he could not take up the offer as he had signed a two-year contract with Star Sports in the interim.
“They offered me the position eight weeks ago. I had finalised my contract with Star which gave me the opportunity to balance out my personal and professional commitments.
“However, I look forward to working with BCB in the future,” said Bangar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.