Sanath Jayasuriya appointed as full-time head coach of Sri Lanka till 2026 T20 World Cup

Published - October 07, 2024 02:35 pm IST - Colombo

Sanath Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka's interim coach since early July, and after he impressed in the role against India and England, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to hand him full-time responsibility.

PTI

Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was appointed as full-time head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team until the end of the 2026 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was on Monday (October 7, 2024) appointed as full-time head coach of the Sri Lankan cricket team until the end of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The former left-handed opener was Sri Lanka's interim coach since early July, and after he impressed in the role against India and England, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has decided to hand him full-time responsibility.

Under Jayasuriya's guidance, Sri Lanka won their first bilateral ODI series against India in 27 years, and then defeated England in an away Test for the first time in 10 years.

Most recently, Sri Lanka defeated New Zealand 2-0 in a Test series at home.

"The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team's good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the interim head coach," SLC said in a statement.

"The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026." Jayasuriya had been a chief selector in the past and his first assignment as full-time head coach will be the limited overs series against West Indies, starting in Dambulla on October 13.

