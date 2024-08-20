GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samoan batter Darius Visser sets new T20 international record with 39-run over

Darius Visser hammered pacer Nalin Nipiko for six sixes in an over that also included three no balls.

Published - August 20, 2024 02:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Twitter image of Samoan batter Darius Visser.

Twitter image of Samoan batter Darius Visser.

Samoa middle-order batter Darius Visser on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) set a new world record for most runs in an over in T20Is, accumulating 39 against Vanuatu in the T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier in the capital city of Apia.

Visser hammered pacer Nalin Nipiko for six sixes in an over that also included three no balls.

The 28-year-old right-handed batter was playing in only his third T20I, and made 132 off 62 balls with five fours and 14 sixes.

  

Previously, there were five occasions when a bowler conceded 36 runs in an over and they were Stuart Broad (2007), Akila Dananjaya (2021), Karim Jannat (2024), Kamran Khan (2024) and Azmatullah Omarzai (2024).

Visser is the first Samoan batter to score a hundred in this format, and his knock guided the side to a competitive 174 all out.

In fact, the next highest score in Samoa innings was 16 by captain Caleb Jasmat.

  

In reply, Vanuatu gave a strong chase but ended up at 164 for nine, losing the match by 10 runs.

Opener Nipiko nearly amended his waywardness with the ball with a 73 off 52 balls with six fours and three sixes.

He had good support from skipper Joshua Rasu (23 off 14 balls) and Tim Cutler (21 off 11 balls) but Vanuatu fell short.

Related Topics

Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.