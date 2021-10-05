Sam Curran ruled out of T20 World Cup after picking up back injury during CSK's IPL game

He will fly back to the U.K. in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week

All-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup with a lower back injury, which he sustained during an Indian Premier League game for Chennai Super Kings, the England & Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday.

"Curran complained of back pain after Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals. Results of the scan revealed the injury," the ECB stated.

He will fly back to the U.K. in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team.

Curran's brother, Tom, has been drafted into England's squad for the World Cup. In addition, Surrey's left-arm seamer Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

The 23-year-old Curran had a forgettable IPL with only 56 runs from nine games and nine wickets at an expensive economy rate of 9.93. He has so far played 24 Tests, 11 ODIs and 16 T20Is.

The England players and support staff arrived at their Muscat base earlier on Tuesday and will remain in Oman until October 16 before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.