Salem Slinger making heads turn

In early July, after the player-draft for the fourth edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) had concluded, former India cricketer Hemang Badani, coach of Chepauk Super Gillies, asked a few reporters gathered at the venue to keep an eye on his side’s fast bowler G. Periyaswamy.

The fast-bowler with a slingy action, resembling Lasith Malinga, was CSG’s first pick in the draft. The team kept a tight lid on the 25-year-old from Salem, protecting him from the media glare. The strategy paid off.

Best of the lot

In the final, Periyaswamy picked up his first five-wicket haul of the TNPL season and was instrumental in Gillies sealing their second title in four years.

He finished on top of the bowling chart with 21 wickets an average of 10.47 and an economy rate of 6.7.

“The target we had for him was: just blast the stumps. A clear-cut role for him was to keep it tight at the start of the innings and give him a couple of overs at the death,” said Badani.

“I did not believe it when I got selected. When I was told about it, it took me 30 minutes to realise it was true,” said Periyaswamy about his TNPL experience after the final.

Remarkable success

The 25-year-old hails from Chinnappampatti, near Salem, and has a humble background with his family in the powerloom business. Periyaswamy's success in cricket is quite remarkable, considering that he has had vision issues in his right eye since birth.

Speaking to the official broadcaster Star Sports, Periyaswamy spoke about how the eye problem meant he did not have a lot of friends growing up, forcing him to drop out of school after class seven.

Since then, cricket has been his life. His journey began with the tennis ball before he graduated to the red cherry at the under-19 district-level in 2012.

Former Tamil Nadu captain R. Prasanna, who helped the pacer secure a deal with second division club UFCC (T. Nagar) in the TNCA league, said, “one good thing about him is the fact that he was accurate with the tennis ball and that helped him transfer the skill to a leather ball though the difference between the two is huge.”

Prasanna also noted that unlike quite a few fast bowlers who are not very agile on the field, Periyaswamy is at good covering ground and has a strong arm. “I am sure all the IPL scouts would have looked at him and he is definitely going to be attending trials. He is a naturally gifted athlete,” said Prasanna.

The 25-year-old clocked in the mid-130s (km/hr) in the TNPL, but Natarajan feels he can go faster with proper training and strength-conditioning.

The Salem Slinger is, no doubt, all set to make waves.