Sai Sudharsan — building on pre-IPL domestic season form

April 07, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - Chennai

Feels his knock against Delhi Capitals is one of the best he has played in his short career so far

S. Dipak Ragav

No looking back: Sai Sudharsan says he came into the IPL high on confidence having done well for Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Gujarat Titans’ B. Sai Sudharsan feels his knock against Delhi Capitals is one of the best he has played in his short domestic career so far. The left-hander made an unbeaten 62 to help Titans recover from 54 for three and guided his team to the target of 163 in Delhi on Tuesday.

Rising to the occasion

“I think it was one of my best knocks because it was from a difficult situation, and we rose to the occasion,” said Sai during a media interaction here on Friday.

After a sub-par Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in 2022, the Tamil Nadu batter returned strongly with three centuries in the Vijay Hazare tournament and two more in the Ranji Trophy.

Asked if he was more confident in his second year after a productive domestic season, Sai said, “Actually, it started with last year’s IPL. It helped me get better and prepare for the domestic season. Doing well (for TN) gave me a lot of confidence coming into this tournament.”

For someone who largely plays conventional cricket, Sai revealed he has been practising shots like the scoop and ramp, which he used effectively against South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Thanks TNPL

The 21-year-old also acknowledged the Tamil Nadu Premier League’s role in his growth over the last two years. “Every youngster wants a platform to showcase talent. I got a chance to play TNPL and did well. Then I got an opportunity to play in the Syed Mushtaq Ali, and from there, I got a chance with Gujarat. It would have been difficult without a platform like that,” he said.

