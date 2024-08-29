GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No practice is equal to playing a match, says Sai Kishore

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:30 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Coimbatore

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
Sai Kishore has started the new season on a strong note, with 14 wickets in the Buchi Babu tournament so far. |

Sai Kishore has started the new season on a strong note, with 14 wickets in the Buchi Babu tournament so far. | | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

R. Sai Kishore said he’s making it a priority to sharpen his red-ball skills to be in the best position to grab the chances that come his way. The left-arm spinner has been backing his ambition with the numbers as well.

After being the highest wicket-taker in the previous Ranji Trophy (53 scalps), Sai Kishore has proved that he is not just the flavour of the month by starting the new season on a strong note (14 wickets in the Buchi Babu tournament so far).

“If I am ready for something, the opportunity will come my way. In terms of confidence, I think that I am ready. I consider myself a tool, the tool is doing its best to be ready. If there is an opportunity somewhere, they could call me,” Sai Kishore said after the third day’s play against Mumbai here on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu player will have a bigger role to play in the upcoming Duleep Trophy for his side India-B as fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja won’t be taking part in the competition. Sai Kishore added that he was happy with his decision to play the Buchi Babu before the tougher assignments.

“There was an option to go to the NCA in Bengaluru for a spinners camp. I felt ‘if I cannot handle the pressure in Buchi Babu, how will I handle it in Duleep Trophy’. So I looked at Buchi Babu as a good preparation. No practice is equal to playing a match. Luckily, it has panned out very well.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.