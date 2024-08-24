Sai Kishore and Indrajith swing things TNCA XI’s way

On a deteriorating pitch, B. Indrajith’s (75 n.o., 109b, 3x4, 1x6) experience came to the fore to help TNCA XI set a huge target of 353 runs after Haryana was bowled out for 218 in its first innings in the morning session on day three of the Buchi Babu tournament held at the Sri Ramakrishna College ground here on Friday.

TNCA XI had a rough start to its second innings as spinners Nishant Sindhu and Jayant Yadav removed the openers S. Lokeshwar and G. Ajitesh early.

However, Pradosh Ranjan Paul (44, 69b, 6x4) joined Indrajith for a 46-run third-wicket partnership.

The latter also had an unbeaten 55-run sixth-wicket stand with R. Sonu Yadav, which took TNCA XI to a commanding position.

Earlier, captain R. Sai Kishore (29.4-6-76-7) took a little over an hour and 45 minutes to eke out the remaining four wickets to bowl out Haryana and gain a crucial 175-run first-innings lead.

He first dismissed Jayant (65, 133b, 5x4, 1x6) with a delivery that turned sharply, resulting in a superb reflex catch at first slip, breaking the 126-run seventh-wicket partnership.

Then, he sent back the dangerous Dheeru Singh (74, 167b, 6x4) with a delivery that spun viciously after pitching on the cracks outside the leg stump line before wrapping up the innings by removing Anshul Kamboj and Ajit Chahal.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu 393 & 177/5 decl. in 56 overs (B. Indrajith 75 n.o., Pradosh Ranjan Paul 44) vs Haryana 218 in 78.4 overs (Dheeru Singh 74, Jayant Yadav 65, R. Sai Kishore 7/76) & 16/2 in 13 overs.

