Sahil Parakh's ton leads India U19 to 9-wicket win over Aussies; seal Youth ODIs 2-0

Parakh's hundred (109 not out, 75b, 14x4, 5x6) helped India achieve the target of 177 in just 22 overs

Published - September 24, 2024 04:12 am IST - Puducherry

PTI

Opener Sahil Parakh made an aggressive unbeaten hundred as India Under-19 brushed aside Australia by nine wickets here on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match youth ODIs.

Parakh's hundred (109 not out, 75b, 14x4, 5x6) helped India achieve the target of 177 in just 22 overs. India had beaten Australia in the first match by seven wickets on Saturday.

After the early departure of Rudra Patel (10), Parakh, a 19-year from Mumbai, stitched a fine partnership of 153 with Abhigyan Kundu (53 not out, 50b, 9x4) to take their side home easily.

Earlier, Karnataka medium pacer Samarth Nagaraj (2/34), Kerala leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan (2/30) and off-spinner Kiran Chormale (2/29) shared six wickets among them to restrict the Aussies to 176 all out in 49.3 overs.

Several Australian batters got starts before perishing cheaply to the persistent Indian bowlers.

For the visitors, middle-order batter Addison Sheriff (39, 61b, 2x4) was the top-scorer.

The inconsequential third match will be played on Thursday before the teams travel to Chennai for two unofficial 'Tests' from September 30.

Brief scores

Australia U19: 176 all out in 49.3 overs (Addison Sheriff 39, Christian Howe 28; Samarth Nagaraj 2/34, Mohammed Enaan 2/30, Kiran Chormale 2/29) lost to India U19: 177/1 in 22 overs (Sahil Parakh 109 not out, Abhigyan Kundu 53 not out) by 9 wickets.

