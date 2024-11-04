GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - November 04, 2024 11:03 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Veteran right-handed wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Veteran

Veteran right-handed wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha. Veteran | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K.

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has announced his retirement from cricket, saying that the ongoing Ranji Trophy season will be his last.

The 40-year-old Bengal stumper has featured in 40 Tests and nine ODIs since making his international debut in 2010.

RANJI TROPHY | Bengal vs Kerala game peters out into a dull draw

“After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire,” Saha said in a social media post.

“Let’s make this season one to remember,” he added in a post that went up late on Sunday (November 3, 2024) night.

Saha was part of India’s red-ball set-up for a long time before being released last year from the central contracts list.

Published - November 04, 2024 11:03 am IST

