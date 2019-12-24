Cricket

Sachin to deliver Pataudi Lecture

In 2018, former England captain Kevin Pietersen had delivered the lecture in Bengaluru.

The BCCI awards will be held in Mumbai on January 12, and it has been learnt that former India captain Sachin Tendulkar will deliver the seventh annual Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi Memorial Lecture.

The lecture, organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) from 2013, was established to honour the former Indian captain who passed away in 2011. The inaugural lecture was delivered by Sunil Gavaskar on Feb. 20, 2013, at the Taj Coromandel Hotel in Chennai.

“We had requested Sachin to deliver the lecture this time and he has agreed,” confirmed a Board official.

