Sachin Tendulkar to pick up the bat once again, to face Australia’s Ellyse

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar will face an over from Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry during Sunday’s Big Appeal double-header at the Junction Oval.

While Australia women will take on England in a must-win encounter in the ongoing triangular series, Perry and her teammates will be on hand for the celebrity Bushfire match.

In the innings break, Perry will bowl an over to Tendulkar, reports cricket.com.au

Perry, who was named the Women’s Cricketer of the Year for 2019, threw out the challenge on social media via a video message.

“Hey Sachin, it’s awesome to have you out here in Australia supporting the Bushfire match,” she said.

“I know you’re coaching one of the teams but a few of us were sitting around last night chatting and we thought it would be absolutely amazing to see you potentially come out of retirement for one over in the innings break out here at Junction Oval. We’d love to have a bowl to you.”

Tendulkar responded quickly and accepted the challenge “Sounds great Ellyse,” said the 46-year-old. “I would love to go out there and bat an over (much against the advice of my doctor due to my shoulder injury).