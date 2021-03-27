Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

27 March 2021 10:40 IST

Former batsman says he has mild symptoms

Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has “mild symptoms”. The batting legend, via a statement on his Twitter account, added that all others at home have tested negative.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as adviced by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” Tendulkar wrote.

Tendulkar had just taken part in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament in Raipur, where he captained India Legends to take the title, defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the final.

