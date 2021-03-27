Cricket

Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar during a practice session ahead of Road Safety World Series tournament. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former India batsman and captain Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has “mild symptoms”. The batting legend, via a statement on his Twitter account, added that all others at home have tested negative.

“I’ve quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as adviced by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you,” Tendulkar wrote.

Tendulkar had just taken part in the Road Safety World Series T20 tournament in Raipur, where he captained India Legends to take the title, defeating Sri Lanka Legends in the final.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 10:42:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/sachin-tendulkar-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article34175345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY